Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Brett Phair reported Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, that 13 gas-powered golf carts stolen from the Belmont Golf Club in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1, had been found stashed in a corn field not far from the course at 45809 Ferguson Line.

The carts had an estimated value of over $100,000, he noted. He credited “assistance from the public” for the return of the carts.

The investigation into the theft continues.