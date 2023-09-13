CE council tosses complaints against mayor in 4-2 vote

In a decision that might be unprecedented in Ontario municipal Integrity Commissioner (IC) adjudications, Central Elgin council on Monday, Sept. 11, rejected a Code of Conduct report and so thwarted an independent investigator’s findings of code violations by Mayor Andrew Sloan.

Council also decided at its September 11 meeting to to accept a separate but similar report about Councillor Morgaine Halpin, who initiated the complaints against Mayor Sloan, about alleged harassment. and ordered staff to pursue a judicial review of the complaint against her.

Central Elgin’s Integrity Commissioner, Laura Dean, said councillors refusing to even receive her report about complaints against Mayor Sloan was “highly unusual. I’ve never seen that happen before.”

