Firefighters gear up for Saved by the Beep

Fire departments across Elgin and St. Thomas are preparing for the first-ever annual “Test Your Smoke Alarm Day” on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Firefighters will be going door-to-door asking to perform volunteer checks of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and helping residents who didn’t have the protection to get them.

Fire chiefs from St. Thomas and Elgin kicked off preparations for the educational program at Malahide South Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Malahide Fire Chief Jeff Spoor said his firefighters would begin visiting homes, starting in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23, and by the end of the year would have visited all homes in every built-up community in the township.

(AE/Rob Perry)