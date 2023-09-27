Journey for Change raises $165,000

Several of the cyclists participating in the Journey for Change line up for the ride, starting in Steen Park in Aylmer, on Saturday morning, Sept. 23. The event, which was also open to walkers, runners and motorcycles (who followed a different route), raised just over $165,000 for The Family Central, which offers housing, food and addiction support programs and help for the area’s most vulnerable. For more details, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Brett Hueston)