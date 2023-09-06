One big tomato

Murray Alward of Vienna, who appeared in the pages of The Aylmer Express 2021 with a tomato weighing just over three pounds he grew in his backyard, has surpassed that with this 3.5-pound tomato he harvested Tuesday, Aug. 29. He’s a retired plant propagator, and the seeds that grew this tomato came from the 2021 example. The new record holder wasn’t pretty, he said, but often the biggest examples of anything weren’t. For more details, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)