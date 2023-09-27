OPP seek “potentially dangerous” Malahide man

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for public assistance finding Christopher George, 42, of Malahide, a man police describe as “potentially dangerous.”

Const. Brett Phair was the man was “unlawfully at large” after failing to attend a “designated location” in Central Elgin on Sept. 21.

Mr. George was last seen at White Oaks Mall in London on Sept. 25.

He’s described as an Indigenous man, five feet 11 inches tall, with a heavy build and weighing about 282 pounds. He has short brown and grey hair, brown eyes, is missing front teeth and has a tattoo of a flaming fist on his upper left arm and a bison on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic on it and shorts.

Const. Phair said anyone seeing Mr. George should not approach or make contact with him, but to call police via 911 right away.

(AE/contributed by Elgin OPP)