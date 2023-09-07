Remains of London swimmer found in Lake Erie

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Brett Phair reported Thursday, Sept. 7, that the remains of a missing London resident last seen taking a swim from a boat near Port Stanley had been found in Lake Erie.

The body was about 6.5 kilometres east of where he had gone into the water.

Police, firefighters, the Canadian Coast Guard, an OPP helicopter and an Armed Forces rescue aircraft had been searching for the man since he was reported missing by a sailboat operator on Aug. 31.