Elgin Ontario Provincial Police, Central Elgin Fire and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard are searching for a swimmer reported missing from a 25-foot sailboat in the waters of Lake Erie, near Port Stanley.

Const. Brett Phair of Elgin OPP said a London resident, 64, had gone swimming from the boat at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. The boat operator reported that the passenger had not returned.