Nathan Fisher of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s U8/9 team tried to cut through traffic to get a shot at a St. Thomas goalie during games at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7. Temporary boards divided the rink in two, allowing more players on the ice at one time, and no official score was kept. More pictures in the Oct. 11 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)