East Elgin Attack U15 downs South Huron 6-0

Zack Hassan of host East Elgin Minor Hockey’s “Attack” Under 15 team rushed the puck toward the South Huron goal during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday, Oct. 15. East Elgin won the game handily, 6-0. Goals included: Owen Spicer assisted by Ethan VanWychen; Jared Shewan from Cooper Walcarius; Spicer from Shewan; Walcarius from Owen Wilton; Neusteter from Spicer and Shewan; and Nolan Shackelton from Walcarius. This is the first year of East Elgin Minor Hockey, the result of Aylmer and Belmont minor hockey associations merging their competitive teams. (AE/Rob Perry)