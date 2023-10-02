Face-masking returning to STEGH

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital announced Monday morning, Oct. 2, that effective Wednesday, Oct. 4, mandatory face-masking would return in patient care areas for staff, physicians and volunteers.

The change was based on Public Health Ontario’s guidance, as well as practices being adopted by other hospitals in Southwestern Ontario, STEGH said in a statement.

Patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask in waiting rooms and when interacting with healthcare providers. Masks are strongly recommended in public spaces, but not required.

Outpatients with respiratory symptoms must wear a mask at all times while in hospital.

Patients and visitors will also be required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital. Visitors who feel unwell should refrain from visiting.

Masks will continue to be available at STEGH’s main entrances and in patient-care areas.