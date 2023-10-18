Longtime DU volunteers saluted

Herb Kebbel, left, Percy Whitcroft and Duncan Sinclair of Aylmer were saluted at the annual Ducks Unlimited fundraising banquet at Saxonia Hall in Malahide on Wednesday night, Oct. 11. They were recognized for 50 years each of volunteer service to the wetlands preservation and education agency. Fellow Aylmer Committee member Kim Black said the men had initiated the first fundraising dinner for DU Canada 50 years ago at Long Point, and similar events had spread across Canada since then. He described the men as “three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.” DU National Manager Jim Binch said presenting certificates of appreciation and commemorative watches for 50-year anniversaries was unprecedented in his 26 years working for Ducks Unlimited Canada. “You guys have the all-star crew right here.” (AE/Rob Perry)