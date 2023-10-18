Mayor opposes county MRI donation

Malahide Mayor Dominique Giguère, at an Elgin council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, made clear her strong opposition to the county using money from local taxpayers to donate to a St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital fundraising campaign for a new MRI (magnetic-resonance imaging).

While she had no doubt the MRI was needed, she believed that making what amounted to involuntary donations on behalf of property taxpayers was not within the roles nor responsibilities of county council.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital Foundation Executive Director Mary Lou Crowley had just made an appeal for a $2.5-million donation to the cause, backed by former Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek, STEGH President Karen Davies and former Malahide Mayor Dave Mennill.

