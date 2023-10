Youths check out fire hats and other giveaways during a fire safety open house at Bayham’s Straffordville station on Tuesday night, Oct. 10. The event included fire safety demonstrations as well as presentations by Elgin Ontario Provincial Police and Elgin County paramedics, and a barbecue. A similar event is being held at Bayham’s Port Burwell station on Wednesday night, Oct. 11. (AE/Rob Perry)