Possible black bear in Central Elgin

A potential black bear was captured on video footage from Kettle Creek Drive in Belmont on Friday, Oct. 6, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Brett Phair said the animal, in a tree, resembled a bear.

The bear, if confirmed, was not considered an immediate threat to public safety, but OPP provided the following advice:

In an emergency, call 911 if the bear poses an immediate threat to public safety and exxhibits threatening or aggressive behavior, such an entering a school yard while classes were in session, stalked residents and lingering at a site, trying to enter or entering a home, wandering into a public gathering or killing livestock and/or bears and lingering at the site.

Barring an immediate threat, he recommended calling “Bear Wise” toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 for behaviour such as roaming around or checking garbage cans, breaking into a shed where food or garbage is stored, is in a tree, pulls down a bird feeder or knocks over a barbecue, or moves through a backyard or field without lingering.

Const. Phair said the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tracked bear movement reports from the Bear Wise line for signs of trends or escalating sightings.