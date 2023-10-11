Pumpkin sale fundraiser in Straffordville

Front, from left, Grade 8 parent Alysha Armstrong, Miriam Chibueze, parent Janette Hill, parent Justine Briggs, parent Trudy Bueckert, Gr. 8 teacher Megan Schned: middle: Nathan Hill, Damien Armstrong, Hayden Willmott, Seth Bridgeman, Jackson Stubbs, Cali Newcombe, Lyla Martens, Vice-Principal Catarina Schmitt; and, back, Maverick Weil were selling pumpkins in front of Straffordville Public School late Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4, as the school’s Grade 8 Graduation Committee, which held a bottle drive at the same time, raised money for a year-end Gr. 8 class trip as well as other school needs. The pumpkins are selling for $5 each, and the sale and bottle drive will take place again at the school on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)