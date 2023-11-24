EESS Seniors win again

East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team, competing at all-Ontario AA championships in Guelph, defeated E.L. Crossley Secondary School of Fonthill 40-26 in their second game of the tournament on Friday morning, Nov. 24.

EESS now advances to its next game, against Arnprior District High School of the Ottawa area, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Secondary School on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Coach Sean Beilhartz reported that Arnprior was the top-seeded team in the tournament, and that the EESS squad has suffered some injuries during the morning game.

More information as it becomes available.