Senior Eagles advance to basketball final Thursday, Nov. 9

Ellery Beilhartz of East Elgin Secondary School drove toward the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School hoop during a Thames Valley Southeast semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in EESS’s newly-refurbished main gym. East Elgin won the game 51-34 and will host the Southeast final against Woodstock’s College Avenue Secondary School on Thursday, Nov. 9, starting at 3 p.m. EESS finished the regular season in top spot in Southeast with a perfect record of eight wins and no losses, while CASS was close behind in second with seven wins and one loss. (AE/Rob Perry)