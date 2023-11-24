Seniors knocked out of all-Ontario tourney

East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team, after convincing victories in the first two games of an all-Ontario AA championship tournament in Guelph. was knocked out by a 50-25 loss to Arnprior District High School, from the Ottawa area, late Friday afternoon, Nov. 24.

Coach Sean Beilhartz said EESS trailed Arnprior, the top-ranked team at the tournament, by only seven points at the half, but nagging injuries, and the loss of Brooke Preszcator with knee issues, resulted in the lost.

“I’m proud of all the girls have done this year,” he added. “They never quit.”