SIU investigating OPP shooting-updates

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident described as police “discharging a firearm at a person” involving Elgin Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 3 (Talbot Street West) west of Aylmer, not far from East Elgin Community Complex, on Wednesday morning, Nov. 29.

The only information shared by Elgin OPP Constable Brett Phair that morning was that the road would be closed from Caverly Road to Rogers Road for several hours for an investigation. “There is no threat to public safety.”

The incident was reported to SIU, which was on the scene when this picture was taken just before 11 a.m.

A posting of ongoing cases in the SIU website provided no additional information as of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.