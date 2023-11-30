SIU releases information on OPP firearm discharge

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit announced preliminary information on an Elgin Ontario Provincial Police officer-involved shooting on Highway 3 (Talbot Street) at the west end of Aylmer on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at about 3 a.m.

No one was hit by the discharge, SIU stated, but three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to look into the case.

OPP officers had found a taxi, reported stolen earlier, near Rogers Road in Malahide Township.

They followed the vehicle and, just inside Aylmer, the driver stopped and fled on foot.

“There was an interaction between police and the 18-year-old male. One officer deployed a conducted energy weapon (Taser) and another officer discharged her firearm.

“The man was not struck as a result of the firearm discharge,” and was arrested.

Talbot Street West was closed until 4:55 p.m. Wednesday while the shooting was investigated.

“Even in cases of no serious injury or death, the Special investigations Unit Act, 2019 dictates that the discharge of a firearm by an officer falled within the jurisdiction of the SIU,” the unit’s statement noted.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about the incident, including videos or photos, to contact it.