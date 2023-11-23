Sr. Eagles win first all-Ontario game 42-23-update

East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball team defeated Cardinal James McGuigan Catholic Secondary School 42-23 in the opening game of three days of all-Ontario “AA” championships in Guelph on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Leading scorers for EESS were Brooke Preszcator and Lilly Allen with 12 each.

EESS now advances to the next round on the championship ladder, against E.L. Crossley Secondary School of Fonthill which won its opening game 53-22.

That game will be played at Bishop Macdonnell Catholic Secondary School in Guelph on Friday, Nov. 24, at 10:45 a.m.

More information as it becomes available.