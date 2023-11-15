WOSSAA gold for Sr. Eagles!

East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior girls basketball squad celebrated after winning the WOSSAA AA championship tournament at London South Collegiate Institute on Wednesday night, Nov. 15. The final was a rematch from the Thames Valley Southeast final, with EESS taking on Woodstock College Avenue Secondary School in a hard-fought and physically-rough game. East Elgin won WOSSAA gold in the end, 49-44, in a contest that went down to the final minute, and advances to all-Ontario AA championship in Guelph starting Thursday, Nov. 23. Look for more coverage in the Nov. 22 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)