Emily Froese joined fellow members of the guitar “Shadow Ensemble” playing Silent Night, Everybody Wants to Rule the World and Carol of the Bells during a Coffee House talent showcase at East Elgin Secondary School on Wednesday night, Dec. 20. This was the first such Coffee House in four years, and attracted almost 200 spectators. More pictures in the Jan. 3 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)