Aylmer Fire Department marks 150th anniversary

Retired volunteer firefighters attended the 150th anniversary open house of the Aylmer Fire Department on Saturday, July 20. Standing in front of a recently-restored 1942 firetruck that had at one time been in town service were, from left, Barry Shipp, Wayne Gavey, Steve Gray, Jim Laur, Jim Thompson, Lew Underhill, Tom Miskelly, Bob Sproul, Gerry Freeman, Dave Ellis, Todd McConnell and Randy Jacques. For more pictures, see theJuly 24 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)