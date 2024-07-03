Breaking news: Homicide investigation in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police announced that they and firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about a fire in that area on Wednesday, July 3, at 12:30 a.m.

On arrival, was woman was found suffering from life-threatening injuries unrelated to the fire. She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead.

The fire is being treated as an arson, and an investigation into it and the homicide is ongoing.

Roads in the area will be closed for now as part of the investigation.