Leeah Wiebe, 11, left, of Strffordville, Harley Coderre, 11, of Vienna, and Mikaela Ledoux, 12, of Straffordville tried out balloon crowns at a “Kidsfest” at the Vienna Lions Community Centre on Saturday, July 13. Attractions included free hots dogs, popcorn and ice cream, inflatable amusements and entertainment by Dan the Music Man. (AE/Rob Perry)