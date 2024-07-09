Keegan Harvey, 20, sought in St. Thomas murder

St. Thomas Police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of Victoria Dill, 40, who died by gunshot in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, July 3.

Police are asking the public’s help finding Keegan Harvey, 20, who is wanted for one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of arson with disregard for human life.

If seen, the public is urged to stay away from Mr. Harvey and to immediately call 911.

He’s described as white, five feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and a “sleeve” tattoo on his right arm.

Police were called to a building at the intersection of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street for reports of a house fire at 12:30 a.m. July 3.

Ms. Dill was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to contact St. Thomas Police.

(AE/contributed)