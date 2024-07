Malahide Firefighter Brad Mousseau helped Lilly Penner as she took her turn with a fire hose, knocking a ball off a pylon and then knocking over the pylon, during a Summer Reading Club session at Springfield library on Thursday morning, July 18. Each child participating also received a plastic fire helmet. Another picture is on the front page of the July 24 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)