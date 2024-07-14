Motorist killed in Central Elgin crash

A St. Thomas resident, 23, died in a single-car crash on Roberts Line near Centennial Road in Central Elgin on Friday, July 12, at about 6:50 p.m.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Brett Phair said the identify of the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, would not be released “out of respect for the family’s privacy.”

The motorist’s vehicle had left the road and crashed into a tree.

OPP officers, Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics responded to the crash, and firefighers extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The St. Thomas resident was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, and was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation, Const. Phair stated.