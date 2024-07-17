Restaurant rezoning denied

Aylmer council members, after hearing opposition from residential neighbours, denied a rezoning to allow an unnamed restaurant with a drive-through lane on the back half of The Bargain Shop property at 154 Talbot St. W.

They also promised neighbours they would investigate if 4 a.m. trash bin pickups at TBS and nearby McDonald’s restaurant can be moved to “a more civilized time”.

The application for the rezoning came from Damella Group Ltd., the owner of The Bargain Shop property.

An illustration that accompanied the application showed how and where the new restaurant could fit on the property. It would be on the southeast corner, bordered by Raglan Street to the east and Sydenham Street West to the south.

The south side of Sydenham Street in that area is residential in nature.

