Smoking up the sky at Truck and Tractor Pull

Adam Glover of Sparta sent diesel smoke billowing up from his transport tractor’s exhaust as he competed at the seventh annual Aylmer Truck and Tractor Pull on Friday night, June 28. His 1995 Freightliner pulled 305.51 feet, at a maximum speed of 21 miles per hour. Pulling continued into the early-morning hours of Saturday, but then overnight rain delayed the start of the next day’s competition until 6 p.m., after a new track had to be built. More coverage in the July 3 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)