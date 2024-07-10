Straffordville’s Gerry Taylor accepts Medal of Honor for Civil War ancestor

Gerry Taylor of Straffordville travelled to Washington, D.C., last week, where on behalf of his ancestor Philip G. Shadrach he received a Medal of Honour, the highest military honour of the United States of America, from President Joe Biden.

Private Shadrach enlisted to fight for the Union in the USA’s Civil War and was saluted for his courage in participating in a raid hundreds of miles behind enemy lines to destroy Confederate railway trains and tracks.

He was captured and hanged as a spy.

Mr. Taylor was the oldest living descendant of Private Shadrach who could make the trip to The White House to receive the medal.

For full details, see the July 10 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed by USA Department of Defense)