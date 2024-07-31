“The Roaring ’20s” at Aylmer-Malahide museum

Emily Campbell, left, Jocelyn Gee, Samuel Warren, Beau Warren and Jeanette Pesall were among the participants in “The Artifact,” a speak-easy event celebrating the 1920s and the current exhibit, “The Roaring ’20s” at the Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives location at 14 East Street in Aylmer Friday night, July 26. The younger party-goers said they’d found their vintage clothing at thrift stores, while Ms. Pesall chuckled that hers “came out of my closet.” About 50 attended the event. (AE/Rob Perry)