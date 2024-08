Aliens were pitted against Astronauts in a variety of games as Springfield library’s Summer Reading Club wrapped up its season with “Space Family Fun Days” on Thursday, Aug. 8. Here, volunteer, and Alien, Maria Bisante, 14, tried to catch up to Astronaut Tony Peters, 9, in the “Ladder Challenge.” Look for more pictures in the Aug. 14 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)