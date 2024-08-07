Aylmer Fair opens Friday, Aug. 9

President Randy Laur says this year, the 176th edition of the Aylmer Fair, promises as always, an opportunity to gather together, socialize and take in all the attractions, including cattle shows, demolition derbies, arts and crafts competitions, flower shows, farm produce contests, a variety of foods, a petting zoo with pony rides and, for the first time ever, a “Fire Muster” Sunday afternoon pitting teams from fire departments against each other in fun games.

And, of course, the Midway, with its games and rides. Campbell Amusements, based on success in recent years, promised to bring more than ever to the fair.

“Every year it seems to get better, more people through the gates,” he said. “It just brings a lot of people to town, just getting to see everyone come out and support one of the biggest events in town, and the longest-running.

“It’s still all for kids, and everybody else.”

