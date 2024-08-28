Car show at Canadian Tire continues until end of September

Rose Birdsell, left, and Paul Weir of Malahide brought their 1929 Ford Model A, as they do almost every week, to the Monday night car show at Canadian Tire on John Street North in Aylmer on Aug. 26. Mr. Weir said he bought the car three years ago at an estate sale after a long search. The body, fenders and front axle of the Ford are all original, but the engine is a 350 Chevrolet 400 Turbo with a nine-inch Ford rear-end. It drove beautifully, they said, adding they used it mainly to participate in Aylmer and area car shows. The shows at Canadian Tire will continue Monday nights through the end of September. (AE/Rob Perry)