Sonia Colautti of St. Thomas, left, Ian Cunningham of London and Rhys Bateman of London cycled east on College Line during the early stages of the 100-kilometre route of the 3 Port Tour on Saturday, Aug. 17. This was Ms. Colautti’s fourth time at the tour. “It was frigging fantastic,” she said, lauding the volunteers and the food as “amazing.” For more details, see the Aug. 21 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)