EECAP, food bank giving out more than getting in donations

The need among local families for food and financial assistance is outpacing what East Elgin Community Assistance Program is receiving in donations, Chairman Peter Ungar told Aylmer councillors on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

“I’m not here for money,” he assured council members, but did seek their support in a push for a “living wage” in Ontario.

Based on information from Southwestern Public Health, which recently published a study on food and housing insecurity in Elgin, that living wage in this area would be $18.80 an hour, he said.

