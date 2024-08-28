RECENT NEWS

Perfect weather for Watermelon Fest

August 28, 2024 | 0

Mike, left, and Jenn Collins cut free slices for everyone coming into the annual Straffordville Watermelon Fest on Saturday, Aug. 24. They went through about 180 melons as crowds thronged the event. Rose Gardner, one of the organizers, said the festival was another overwhelming success. For more pictures, see the Aug. 24 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)

