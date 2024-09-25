Aylmer gets a slice of provincial infrastructure pie

Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt was all smiles on Sept. 18 as ministers of the Ontario government visited the region and announced $57.2 million in infrastructure funding that will expedite construction of some 40,000 new houses in Elgin and Middlesex counties.

The mayor’s welcome news of a $4.5 million Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund grant that the Province officially awarded to the town at a press conference held in the parking lot of the Shedden Firehouse.

Etobicoke Centre MPP Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure was on hand to also announced a $27,895,819 grant for the Township of Southwold, “unlocking” 2,327 new homes. Thames Centre received a $1.1 million grant. A $23,725,000 grant for the City of London, “unlocking” 17,576 new homes, was announced days earlier.

“I’m very excited for the Town of Aylmer,” Mayor Couckuyt told a small crowd assembled for the announcement. “This is something that’s terribly important for us.”

