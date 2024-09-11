Cerna says: get shingles shot!

Malahide Councillor Rick Cerna is urging everyone to get vaccinated against shingles, after suffering a bout of the painful disease.

At a township council meeting Thursday, Sept. 5, he said, “I don’t know what the Good Lord has against me, but I’ve been through a lot since 2017.”

That included a heart operation, a stroke and a brain aneurysm, but the shingles outbreak, he insisted, was by far the worst.

“Good on a roof, but not on a human,” he said of shingles. No cure existed for an outbreak of the disease, and suffering through a case was agonizing, he stressed.

“Out of everything I’ve been through, this had to be the worst,” he asserted. “I can’t imagine anything worse.”

A vaccine was readily available through physicians and some drugstores, and if someone had chicken pox as a child, they should really get one, Cr. Cerna urged.

