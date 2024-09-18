Getting ready for Thanksgiving Food Drive

Joan Branje, left, Julie Therrien, Susie Giesbrecht, Kelsey Henry, Alexandra Hunt, Alex Branje and Christine Frisch of the Aylmer office of Community Living Elgin placed labels onto donation bags for the 35th annual Aylmer Express Thanksgiving Food Drive for East Elgin Community Assistance Program’s Corner Cupboard food bank in Aylmer and the St. Thomas Elgin Food bank in St. Thomas. The bags will be included in the Sept. 25 edition of the Express. (AE/Rob Perry)