Motorcyclists raise $5,000 to go to child with special medical needs

Lauren Green, left, mother-in-law Kim Green and Lauren’s daughter Ruthie, 9, stood beside motorcycles owned by the late Kenny Schlimm and Ian Daniel at the conclusion of an annual DG Custom Cycle ride in memory of the two men at Branch 254, Royal Canadian Legion in Port Burwell on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24. A total of 195 motorcyclists participated, raising about $5,000 which will be donated to a family in this area with a child going through a health crisis. The route took riders from the Red Dragon Dairy just west of Salford to Norwich, and then to Andy’s Drive-in near Langton and ending in Port Burwell, where they were fed by the Legion and entertained by The Wright Stuff. (AE/Rob Perry)