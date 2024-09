A youngster offered a soothing drink to Jake Bartsch as he competed in a hot-wings eating contest as part of Pepper Fest festivities on Friday night, Sept. 6 at Old Imperial Farmers Market. He had to turn down the offer because, had he taken the drink, he would have been disqualified. For more photos of PepperFest, see the Sept. 11 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)