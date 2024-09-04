Turkey vultures nesting in Aylmer trees

David Chalk of Aylmer took this picture of turkey vultures, who nest on St. Andrew Street, drying themselves out after early-morning thunderstorms on Saturday, Aug. 31. He noted that he had about 44 millimetres (or 1.75 inches) of precipitation in a rain gauge at his home as a result of the storms, and added, “Turkey vultures inhabit open areas, forests, shrub-lands, pastures, and deserts from southern Canada all the way down to southern South America. I can recall when growing up, that you would never see them in town. These must be the new urban generation!” (AE/contributed)