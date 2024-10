Abby Knelsen of East Elgin Secondary School passed to a teammate during a game in Aylmer against Lord Dorchester Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 15. EESS won that game but lost one on Tuesday, Oct. 22, its first defeat of the season out of seven games. East Elgin’s last home regular-season game is against Huron Park Secondary School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)