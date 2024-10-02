Bill Gheysen saluted for over 55 years of volunteerism

Bill Gheysen of Vienna has been recognized by the Ontario government for over 55 years as a community volunteer through his activities in the Vienna Lions Club.

He celebrated his 92nd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 28, as he recovered from a heart attack suffered three weeks before he was interviewed for this story.

He considers the greatest achievement of Vienna Lions the purchase and preservation of the village’s community hall.

