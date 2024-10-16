New mural unveiled

East Elgin Secondary School art students Capri Thiessen, left, Sky Mitton, Emma Monster, Joey Yaw, Gracie Huisman and Kristen Peters recently unveiled the mural they painted, with the help of others, to cover a utility box in Balmoral Park in Aylmer. Absent were Avery Heynen, Angela Kloosterman, Miranda Hew, Adriel Kuepfer, Keana Zacharias and Kris Mitreska-Latondress. Work started on the colourful mural last spring. For fullk details, including an explanation of what the mural depicts, see the Oct. 16 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)