The 220 pupils at Straffordville Public School participated in a Terry Fox Run recently to salute the memory of the young Canadian who undertook to run across Canada, despite having an artificial leg, covering the 42-kilometre distance of a marathon every day. Among those having fun along the way were Susie Martens, Gr. 5, left, Melanie Harder, Gr. 1, Sara Bartsch, Gr. 4, Judy Hamm, Gr. 5, and Lily Harder, Gr. 4. (AE/Rob Perry)